OUTSTANDING results and the highest grades.

That’s been the story at Ysgol Brynhyfryd in light of the publication of this year’s GCSE results.

Ysgol Brynhyfryd pupils are once again celebrating outstanding exam success, with over 74 per cent achieving five GCSEs at grades A*-C, including maths, Welsh or English.

In addition, an incredible one-third of all year 11 pupils achieved five A*-A grades.

Ysgol Brynhyfryd headteacher Geraint Parry said: “I am so proud of our pupils’ achievements and the hard work and dedication they have shown.

“These results have been hard won in the face of significant changes to qualifications and I would like to thank all the Brynhyfryd staff that have helped make our school one of the most successful in North Wales.

“We have maintained our exceptional standards in the face of a national decline.

“We have seen some truly outstanding results this year with large numbers of pupils achieving the very highest grades”

Among the many success stories were Eurgain Roberts, Ilan Roberts, Angharad Huw and Sion Edwards, who all gained 11A*s.

There were 10A*s for Sara Jones, while other brilliant performers at the school were Trystan Ratcliffe (9A*s / 2As), Owen Graham (7As / 3As), Alice Coleman (4A*s / 8As) and Heledd Roberts (2A*s / 10As).

Mr Parry added: “With year-on-year outstanding results, we have seen a record increase in applications to the school and we are now attracting pupils from much further afield.

“This is a massive turnaround and I am delighted that Brynhyfryd has now become the school of choice for so many.”

In addition, a record number of students will sign up for sixth form places.