Henllan bakery rolls into Morrisons

A Denbighshire bakery is celebrating after securing a new contract with a major supermarket chain.

Henllan Bakery, which has been run by the Moore family for five generations, announced the agreement to supply Morrisons stores with a range of baked goods including bread and cakes.

Based on Denbigh Industrial Estate, Henllan Bakery employ 80 people with their bread now be available to buy at 12 stores across the region, with another 39 selling cakes from the brand.

Tom Moore, Production Director at Henllan Bakery, said: “This is a great achievement for the whole company seeing our craft baked products on Morrisons shelves.

“Seeing growth year on year for our craft products baked the traditional way Is a huge success and something we're all very proud off.”

This is the latest in a series of steps made by the Moore family to improve the business in recent months, which was rebranded last year after being first set up in 1908.

In addition to exporting products to the United States to promote Welsh produce, they have also launched new packaging across their entire range which has resulted in a large increase in both sales and stock on shelves.

Andy Clegg, Senior Buying Manager – Bread and Commodities at Morrisons, added: “We are delighted to be working with Henllan Bakery. Finding local solutions is one of our six priorities as we continue to grow our business.

“We are looking forward to growing the sales of local Welsh bakery products in our Welsh stores. It's especially satisfying that our customers in Denbigh can now buy bakery products, freshly delivered every day, from a local craft bakery business in the town.”