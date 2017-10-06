Denbigh welcomes annual Plum Feast

The Denbigh Plum Feast returns on Saturday October 7 to Denbigh Town Hall and Crown Square with Denbigh Town Mayor Roy Tickle opening the event with “Mr Plum” at 10am.

To help celebrate Wales’ only native plum the organisers will welcome Anglesey based chef Ellis Barrie. Ellis recently appeared on television screens as a finalist on the Great British Menu, and is chef at the award-winning the Marram Grass restaurant at Newborough, Anglesey. The chef will be doing live cookery demonstrations at 11am and 1pm in the Town Hall.

There will also be a children’s cookery challenge organised by Grwp Cynefin and the Urdd on the day, which will be judged by Ellis Barrie with a number of prizes available. The Town Hall will be hosting a number of food producers, showcasing a variety of Denbigh plum-themed products including jams, chutneys, pies, bread, cakes, gin, vodka, Plum beer from Bragdy Dinbych and chocolate truffles by Aballu Truffles.

Speciality coffee producers Owen & Edwards will be attending as will Heavy Industry Brewing, Blodyn Aur welsh rapeseed oil, Bim’s Kitchen with their Great Taste award winning sauces and condiments, Red Boat Gelato with a limited edition Denbigh Plum ice-cream and other local producers bringing sausages, pates, cheese and puddings. There will also be a prosecco van outside the Town Hall.

For this year textile artist Flossie and Twts has designed a limited edition tea towel depicting the Denbigh Plum within the Vale of Clwyd, following on from last year’s limited edition mugs designed by local artist Sarah Carvell. There will be an opportunity to browse craft stalls, purchase a Denbigh Plum tree to plant in your garden, music by Pibau, face-painters, and free craft activities for the children.

The Denbigh Plum Feast / Gwledd Eirin Dinbych is a free event from 10am – 4pm, with free parking in the town’s car parks courtesy of Denbigh Town Council. The Plum Group have also received grant aid from Wales Food and Drink.

For further information follow the Facebook page The Denbigh Plum, @VoCDenbighPlum on twitter or email valeofclwyddenbighplum @gmail.com.