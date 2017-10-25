Cynwyd residents form speed watch group

Residents in a small Dee Valley community are hoping to form a Speed Watch group to help tackle speeding vehicles in the community.

Residents of Cynwyd, near Corwen, are concerned at the number of speeding vehicles going through the village. The school and main play area are located on the northern side of the village, but most of the children live on the southern side, with the busy B4401 going through the middle.

There have been concerns about speeding for many years, and several years ago Denbighshire County Council placed traffic calming measures on the main road. The village also has a 20mph speed limit. Yet some drivers persist to drive at dangerous speeds through the village.

Community councillor Huw Evans has organised a Speed Watch meeting to try to form a community group to work with the local police and slow vehicles down.

Cllr Huw Evans said: “Action has been taken, but some people continue to drive too fast, and we’re all naturally concerned about the safety of people on the road. I sincerely hope that as many people as possible attend the meeting so that we can form a Speed Watch group to record and potentially prosecute some of the speeding drivers.”

Cllr Mabon ap Gwynfor, who represents the community on Denbighshire County Council, said: “Cars are potentially lethal. People need to take responsibility, especially driving through built up areas. Nobody wants to see a casualty or a death on the road. Our local police officer Ceri-Louise Evans has kindly offered her assistance to see if we can work together to tackle the problem. With the number of complaints we receive about the problem I expect that the meeting will be popular and look forward to seeing the Speed Watch group formed.”

The meeting will be held at Ysgol Isa, Cynwyd, at 7pm on Thursday, October 26. Any resident interested in tackling the speeding problem in Cynwyd are welcomed to attend.