New signings start for RGC at Llandovery

RGC will feature three new signings in their starting line-up as they open their Principality Premiership campaign this Saturday.

The Gogs announced their squad for their trip to Llandovery today (Friday), with Dion Jones, Curtis Reynolds and Alex Taylor all given the nod by head coach Mark Jones.

Despite a number of influential figures still recovering from injury, there is plenty of talent within the back-line that features the likes of Tiaan Loots, Tom Hughes and Premiership Player of the Year Jacob Botica.

Alex Schwartz returns at scrum-half and Andrew Williams will captain the side in the absence of Maredydd Francis.

The Parc Eirias side also have a strong bench to call upon if needed, with the likes of Efan Jones, Dan Owen, Harri Evans and Joe Simpson among the replacements.

Jones, said: “If players perform in training and show they are worthy of a starting place then it will happen for them.

“Last season around 18 players cemented their place in the squad and the rest couldn’t break through, so this is a great opportunity for everyone to get a chance if they perform to the levels needed.”

Talented back Hughes is expecting a different sort of challenge to the one that faced RGC during the debut season in the top flight, where they booked a playoff spot and won the WRU National Cup for the first time in their history.

“This season will be an even tougher challenge, as teams will know more about us,” he added.

“We know the standards needed and a squad we have to perform in every game. This first game of every season is exciting for fans and players.

“We have a chance to do something we didn’t do last season and that’s to win away at Llandovery. I’m sure both sides will enjoy a dry track in August, so we will definitely hit the ground running.”

Full line-up:

15 Dion Jones

14 Rhys Williams

13 Tom Hughes

12 Tiaan Loots

11 Aron Evans

10 Jacob Botica

9 Alex Schwarz

1 Curtis Reynolds

2 Evan Yardley

3 Sam Wainwright

4 Robin Williams

5 Andrew Williams (Captain)

6 Tim Grey

7 Will Bryan

8 Alex Taylor

Replacements:

16 George Roberts

17 Joe Simpson

18 Jordan Scott

19 Dan Owen

20 Josh Leach

21 Efan Jones

22 Harri Evans

23 Ianto Pari