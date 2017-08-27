RGC assistant John urges side to 'improve on the basics' after Llandovery loss

RGC assistant coach Phil John said his side must “improve on the basics” after their 31-10 Principality Premiership defeat at Llandovery.

The Gogs were left rueing a host of handling errors in the opening day defeat, with the former prop also highlighting their inability to convert chances as another reason behind the loss.

He said: “We were inaccurate in many things, the set piece was one of them.

“We looked sluggish in the first half before increasing the pace in the second. We had a few chances and failed to take advantage of them, which was another disappointment.

“We have plenty more games to come, so this week we will work on improving the basics.”

Evan Yardley, who was one of the few bright spots on the day, said that it was basic errors that cost the WRU National Cup winners throughout the contest, and they will be working hard this week ahead of their home opener against Llanelli on Saturday.

“Clearly we are all disappointed, and we just didn’t hit anywhere near the levels to win the game,” he added.

“Perhaps you can say we were rusty, but we never did the basics right. We were given a rocket at halftime and I thought we came out better in the second half, but we went back to some bad habits and decisions and as you saw our game crumbled away.

“We were turned over and also failed in the wide areas. We will regroup this week in training and focus on doing the basics right, so we are in the best position possible for another tough game against Llanelli.”