Awarding times for those red-hot Rovers

IT’S been a great campaign for talented local footballers.

Ruthin Rovers U-9s celebrated a very successful season recently with their presentation evening.

It proved to be a great season, with up to 41 children training on a weekly basis as part of the squad.

Everybody has improved greatly, with the team being very competitive in all games. The highlight of the season was the U-9s playing at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, having won one of the fair play awards voted for by opposing teams.

The team also trained and played at Welsh Premier League grounds in Bala, Rhyl and Llandudno.

The players’ player of the season awards were won by Dafydd Edwards and Leo Jones, with Sion Williams and Jac Jones winning the supporters’ prizes.

Everybody is already looking forward to next season!