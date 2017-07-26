Bala join the Crewe for their next encounter

A SKILFUL performer has agreed to remain at Maes Tegid.

Bala Town last week announced that Jordan Evans had agreed terms with the Lakesiders to sign for the 2017-18 Welsh Premier League season.

Evans joined Bala back in February from Wrexham and he made 11 appearances for the Lakesiders, scoring two goals.

Crucially, one of these was the equaliser in the JD Welsh Cup final against The New Saints in April.

Joining Wrexham’s Centre of Excellence aged 10, Evans was picked up Fulham, where he stayed until June 2016.

He spent a month-long loan spell at Oxford United, where he made 14 starts, including the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final at Wembley.

Capped by Wales U-21s on nine occasions, Evans took part in the U-21 European Championships in 2014.

Evans will wear the number 18 shirt.

Next up for Bala Town is an eye-catching friendly with Football League opposition.

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the Lakesiders play host to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, providing a reunion with David Artell and Kenny Lunt.

Over the weekend, Crewe drew 1-1 in their friendly versus Bury.

Team boss David Artell told the Crewe website: “There were a lot of positives to take from the performance on Saturday.

“There were also things to work on, but I was generally really pleased with them.

“We played some good football and should have been further ahead with the chances we managed to create.

“We are still looking at one or two things and we are still pushing one or two as well.

“It will be case at Macclesfield, Bala and against Stoke this week as well.

A strong Crewe squad is expected to travel for tonight’s match, which follows on from earlier Bala Town tests against Wolves and Chester.

The Lakesiders also go into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw, which was the outcome of last Saturday’s visit to Porthmadog.

Evan Horwood and Jordan Evans were both taken off as precautions, but they are both likely to be back in contention for tonight, with Stuart Jones also close to a return to action.

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.