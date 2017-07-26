County honours end up going the way of Ruthin

County honours end up going the way of the home outfit

RUTHIN 77-1, LLANGOLLEN 76

ROUTE 76 wasn’t a winning one from Llangollen’s perspective.

Saturday’s Denbighshire derby in Division Two of the North Wales Cricket League ended up going comfortably in favour of hosts Ruthin.

The Memorial Park Fields hosts got back to winning ways in the division with a comprehensive nine-wicket win against their understrength opponents.

After several free weeks, Ruthin needed a big win to stay in touch with the league leaders and they decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Duckworths took charge for Ruthin from the off, with Matthew getting four wickets and Josh bagging two as Llangollen struggled to score.

Harry Pooler also gained a wicket, as did Chris Scotland.

All of this meant that Llangollen were eventually bowled out for 76 in the 29th over.

For the nine-man visitors, Arthur Jenkins (28) and Rasaratnam Shahjahan (20) were the main contributors, while Tom King was the next highest scorer with seven runs.

With the storm clouds brewing, Ruthin knew they had to get a solid start to the innings.

That was given to them by skipper Will Jones and Duncan Roberts.

Jones hit a run-a-ball innings of 23 before being bowled by Richard Hughes (1-41).

Roberts stood firm and he was patient, while Rhodri Edwards, back from injury, hit 25 not out off 19 balls to see Ruthin home in only the 16th over.

Duncan Roberts finished on 28 not out and this helped to guide Ruthin to a 14-1 points triumph.

