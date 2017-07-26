Iconic cars to be on display during RallyFest event

VISITORS to this year’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB will be treated to a stunning showcase of iconic rally cars from many of the sport’s most exciting eras as a major attraction at Cholmondeley Castle’s RallyFest.

Last autumn’s hugely popular RallyFest marked 30 years since the final season of ferocious Group B action with a remarkable gathering of these fabled monsters from the early 80s.

The 2017 theme is ‘Rally Legends’, featuring an even more diverse and appealing spectacle.

This will not only include Group B champions, but also standout rally cars from other past epochs such as ever-popular Minis and Escorts from the swinging sixties, Group A and the more modern WRC generation that was introduced 20 years ago in 1997.

The Rally Legends display will be open to the public throughout the fabulous day-long event and will also be unleashed for evocative demonstration runs on the parkland stage at Cholmondeley Castle.

They will act as the perfect curtain-raiser to the latest incarnation of powerful and thrilling FIA World Rally Championship cars which will arrive in the middle of the afternoon.

“Almost 10,000 people joined us at Cholmondeley Castle last October for what was a fantastic, fun-fuelled family day out – and the presence of so many great rally cars from yesteryear really added to the entertainment and sense of occasion,” said Ben Taylor, managing director of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

“Group B is always a massive draw and many of those cars will be returning to RallyFest. This time they will be joined in the spotlight by other star cars from equally nostalgic eras personified by legends like Roger Clark, Colin McRae and Richard Burns. It’s going to be another very special occasion.”

Owners of more than 30 outstanding cars have already registered their entries, and others are being invited to confirm their interest via the competitors’ section on the walesrallygb.com website.

Full details and an entry form are available for download.

Full details of 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB including route, timetable and ticket information can be found on the official www.walesrallygb.com website.