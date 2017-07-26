Nine-man Corwen outfit show battling qualities

A SECOND win of the campaign was the target for both Castell Alun and Corwen over the weekend.

The rivals occupy the bottom-two positions in Division Two of the North Wales Cricket League this season.

Ahead of the match, Corwen were two points better off than their hosts in the standings, but the side from War Memorial Park were the second favourites for Saturday’s meeting as they made the trip with only nine players.

It was Castell Alun who called correctly during the pre-match toss and they opted to spend the early portion of the afternoon in the field.

Corwen dug in during their innings and they deserve great credit for batting out their full allotment of 40 overs.

Openers Kevin Sharp and William Pooler got the visitors off to a positive start, with knocks of 40 and 16 respectively, while the good work was continued by Scott Kearns (37).

Clark Stalham added 19 batting at number five and Corwen reached a competitive 131-5 by the time the innings drew to a close.

Castell Alun displayed patience when it was their turn to reply and they reached a winning 132-1 in the 33rd over.

Paul Winfield (53 not out) and Simon Brooman (34 not out) led the home side through to a 14-1 points triumph.

Scott Kearns (1-17) bagged the only wicket to fall.