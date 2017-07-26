Quality from Clarke as Denbigh take victory

A LOFTY finish remains in Denbigh’s sights following a weekend triumph via the Duckworth / Lewis method.

Mid-afternoon witnessed a mighty deluge hitting the Ystrad Road ground, but Denbigh had already done enough to claim victory.

This success - their ninth of the season - keeps them in with a real shot of a top-two finish in the Premier Division of the North Wales Cricket League.

Denbigh, currently fourth in the standings, trail second-placed Menai Bridge by only a dozen points with eight matches left to play.

Chirk skipper Andrew Swarbrick called correctly during the pre-match toss and his message back to the changing rooms was for the visitors’ opening batsmen to don their pads.

This didn’t turn out to be the greatest of decisions and two of Chirk’s top-three batsmen departed without troubling the scorers.

Andy Clarke was in terrific form to claim both of the early wickets, one of which came about with the help of a Gerallt Lyall catch.

Gareth Partridge (20), Nathan Aldridge (27) and skipper Swarbrick (21) did attempt to rebuild the innings following this indifferent start, but Denbigh continued to hold the upper hand as the innings continued.

Number nine batsman Luke Gardner added 23 to the cause as things drew to a close and Chirk were eventually bowled out for 146 in the 38th over.

Andy Clarke was Denbigh’s star performer with the ball and he finished up with fantastic figures of 4-27 from eight overs.

Joe Lewis claimed 2-20 from his seven overs, while there were also victims for Gerallt Lyall (1-9), Stuart Griffiths (1-9), Harrison Jones (1-31) and Jack Griffiths (1-41).

As with the earlier innings, Denbigh’s response didn’t get off to the greatest of starts.

Strong opening stands have been a big feature of the summer for the Vale of Clwyd side, but on this occasion, Gerallt Lyall and Jackson Braddock-Pajo both departed cheaply.

The duo were both dismissed by former Corwen and Ruthin player Nathan Aldridge, who finished up with a 2-36 return from nine overs.

Recovery was in the offing for Denbigh, though, and this was spearheaded by Harrison Jones and Tom Schrimshaw.

Jones made a vital knock of 47 to steady the ship, while Schrimshaw top scored with 48 as Denbigh moved closer to another win.

At the point the rain arrived, Denbigh were on 125-4, well ahead of their 99 Duckworth / Lewis target.

Former Llangollen player Luke Gardner picked up 2-21 to help Chirk gain an additional point, but Denbigh were still able to secure 13 of the 15 points that were on offer.