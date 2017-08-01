Three young talents that have taken North Wales cricket by storm

THERE have been a host of impressive individual displays so far in what has been a fantastic North Wales Cricket League Premier Division campaign.

Although Bangor are now favourites for the title after producing a stunning run of form that has seen them move 22 points clear, the likes of Denbigh, Menai Bridge and St Asaph have not given up hope of securing the crown.

Reporter Dean Jones examines five young players that have come to the fore for their respective sides throughout the campaign:

Harrison Jones (Denbigh):

Plenty was expected from the former Colwyn Bay man at the start of the season, and Jones has duly delivered for his hometown club so far.

He has proved to be a valuable commodity for Stuart Griffiths’ side, who have emerged as one of the surprise packages in the hotly contested Premier Division.

The all-rounder has been in exceptional form with the bat, averaging 44 from 16 innings, which include a season best 118 not out and four half centuries.

Jones has also had more time to showcase his skills with the ball after becoming frustrated with a lack of opportunities at Penrhyn Avenue, and has repaid his skipper’s faith in him by helping himself to 28 wickets at an average of 22.

Zach Ringrose (Menai Bridge):

Ringrose has proven once again just what a valuable commodity he is for title chasing Bridge, with the bowler terrorising batting orders on numerous occasions throughout the season.

The seam sensation has taken a hugely impressive 38 wickets from 151 overs so far, all coming at an average of just 14 runs.

His economy rate of 3.7 is equally as impressive, and he has boasts season best figures of 4/18 as he continues to demonstrate his immense talent.

Dion Holden’s side will be hoping that Ringrose continues in this form for the remainder of the championship run-in as they attempt to claw back the lead of their nearby rivals.

Andrew Swarbrick (Chirk):

Swarbrick has guided the newly promoted side superbly in his role as captain this season, which has seen them more than hold their own against some of the most talented sides in the region.

His decision-making and ability to adapt to in-game situations have been excellent, and he has kept his side motivated despite being on the wrong end of some heavy defeats against the sides fighting it out for the title.

He has also proved to be a useful asset with the ball, claiming 23 wickets at an economical rate of 18, which also include 22 maidens and season best figures of 4/32.

This has ensured that Chirk at the very least in with a chance of keeping their top-flight status, and the efforts of Swarbrick both on-an-off the field will be key to determining their fortunes were the final positions are finalised.