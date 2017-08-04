Bitter rivals Sweetman and Taylor set for showdown at Rhyl boxing event

A RHYL boxer will clash with a bitter rival at an autumn event in his hometown.

Mark Sweetman, who now operates out of Denbigh Boxing Club, will square off against Liverpool slugger Howard Taylor at Craig Winter’s upcoming show at the Lyons Robin Hood camp on Saturday, November 25.

The bout is set to cause a huge amount of interest throughout the North Wales region, with no love lost between the pair in what is set to be a ferocious bout.

Sweetman, who had previously been training under the guidance of Mixed Martial Arts star Azi Thomas before his move to Denbigh, will be hoping for better fortune in front of the home support after being on the wrong end of a decision to Ryan Mac in a recent show at the same venue.

He has experience on his side with Taylor having just two bouts and he will be making his return to the ring following a ten-year absence.

The 38-year-old has also announced that he will be donating his share of ticket sales to Action For Alfie, a campaign that has been set up for Alfie Evans, a seriously ill infant who is currently on life support with doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital unable to diagnose him.

Former professional Winter, who is also training Sweetman alongside Owen Gallagher at the Denbigh club, said: ”I am very pleased to be adding Howard Taylor verses Mark Sweetman to my next show.

”I take my hat off to Howard who has personal issues with Mark so wants to sort it out in the ring with him and at the same time use the opportunity to raise some money for a very worthy cause.

”Although Howard hasn’t been in the ring for ten years he virtually lives in the gym and is very fit and has promised to come out throwing bombs from the opening bell which will make a very exciting contest.”

Winter also revealed that a host of other exciting bouts are set to be announced in the coming weeks, with the card set to feature some of the finest semi-professional fighters throughout the area and beyond.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so from any of the fighters on the bill.