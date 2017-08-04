Performance manager Josh Leach praises RGC U16 side for pre-season efforts

RGC performance manager Josh Leach has praised young hopefuls for their efforts during a gruelling pre-season.

The coach, who is also a long-serving member of the Gogs’ Principality Premiership squad,

He said: “The squad is made up from the East/West/South teams and we have been training twice a week since June.

“I have to give huge credit to all the boys as they have shown great commitment. Over the past two months we have looked at core skills/unit skills plus an introduction into team play (attack and defence).

“As a group they have come together well and have been enthusiastic in everything we have done. We play the Dragons on Sunday August 13 away, and watching training you can see we are looking sharp, so I am excited to see us play.”

Leach, who is a successful product of the RGC Academy at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, also gave credit to the coaching staff as they look to get the squad in prime physical condition for the stern challenges that lie ahead of them.

“The coaching staff also deserve credit, and they have worked hard and are looking to develop as well,” he added.

“Once this block is over the players head back to the provinces, and will continue to work on skills and training.

“It will also be an opportunity for us to have a look as some of the players who didn’t make at this point.

“We have to thank the players’ families, as some travel over two hours to get to training which is a huge commitment, and the support is a huge factor in the whole process.”