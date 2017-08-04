RGC star Yardley looks for improvement ahead of Principality Premiership season

RGC star Evan Yardley is expecting a tough test as his side prepare to embark on their second season in the Principality Premiership.

The long-serving member of the Gogs’ squad recently signed a new deal at Parc Eirias alongside influential figure Afon Bagshaw and Academy star Dan Owen, has stated that last season’s surprise package must “focus on their own performances” if they are to improve over the coming months.

Mark Jones’ side have begun their pre-season training schedule ahead of their trip to Caldy on Friday, August 18 for a friendly fixture at Paton Field (7.15pm), as they look to build on their sensational top flight campaign which saw them secure a playoff spot and lift the WRU National Cup for the first time in their history.

Yardley said: “I’m happy to have signed for another season at RGC, and this will be the start of my third season here.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks, which is expected with pre-season, Gareth Whittaker has been really testing us both physically and mentally, which will put us in a good position for the start of the new season.

“We will be ramping up the intensity of training over the next few weeks, leading up to our pre-season game against Caldy.”

“Our main focus this season is on our own performances, so what we do now is key on how we can really improve on last year.”