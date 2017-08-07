St Asaph transformed into title contenders by skipper Will Ryan

A MEMORABLE campaign has seen St Asaph emerge as genuine title challengers after narrowly avoiding the drop last term.

It has been nothing short of extraordinary turnaround of form for the group, which sees them sit in third spot and just 22 points behind long-time leaders Bangor and two behind second placed Menai Bridge.

This is down in no small part to the leadership of Will Ryan, who took on the role of captain this summer after replacing brother Matty, who helped the side retain their place in the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division after a rousing effort.

The skipper has been a prominent and consistent figure for the city side and has led by example on-and-off the field, while also securing his place as one of the top batsmen operating within the division.

He has amassed an impressive 622 runs which put him fourth in the overall standings, producing an average of 51.83 with a season’s best of 117.

Ryan’s decision-making in critical situations has also brought with it huge reward, and if they can continue this run of form for the remaining six games then the sky is the limit as to where they can finish.

There have been a host of other notable performers for the club during their successful campaign so far, with Mathew Ryan contributing heavily to their triumphs after producing a number of exceptional efforts to claim 522 runs.

The opener has claimed a new lease of life after being unburdened of the captaincy, and the likes of Nathanael Scott and Danny Ryan have also come up with the goods to propel them up the standings.

All-rounders Paul Fleming and Jason Foulkes have also been key components of the squad, and both are relatively young which gives them plenty of scope for improvement in the future.

Foulkes in particular has shone with 238 runs at the average of 29.75, while also helping himself to 23 wickets from 98 overs at a strike rate of 25.

The presence of Amer Jamil has been welcome when he has been available, and if he can figure in more games between now and the end of the campaign then this is going to be another valuable commodity that the skipper can call upon in their time of need.

Another plus is that they could have destiny in their own hands with Llandudno, Denbigh and Bangor still to play, while they will be looking for maximum points from contests against Mochdre and Chirk.

Whatever the outcome at the end of the season, Ryan and his side can be proud of what they have done to not only establish the club as a force to be reckoned with, but also give the club plenty of encouragement long-term success in the coming years.