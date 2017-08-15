Welsh Alliance midweek round-up: Llangefni Town extend unbeaten start at Trearddur Bay

LLANGEFNI Town maintained their unbeaten start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with a 3-0 win at Trearddur Bay.

The promotion chaser broke the deadlock through a close-range finish from Craig Roberts early on, before Gari Owen doubled their advantage following a period of sustained pressure soon after.

They trebled their tally on 73 minutes when recent arrival from Llandudno Osian Jones rounded off a fine team move to round off the scoring on another impressive outing for Chris Roberts’ men.

Llanrwst United also made it two wins on the bounce with an eye-catching 4-1 success over Llandyrnog United.

Morgan Owen got the home side off to a flyer with the opener after six minutes, before Sam Lewis restored parity to the scoreline on 40.

After the break saw a Stephen Whitley brace put the Rwsters’ in control, and Aaron Hughes completing a fine evening at the office for the host on 77.

Penrhyndeudraeth put their opening day disappointment behind them with a 3-2 triumph over Pwllheli, with Adam Griffiths (2) and Carwyn Price cancelling out an Iwan Gwilym brace to seal the points.

Goals from Shaun Pritchard, Connor Hughes, Liam Jones and Sam Jones ensured Greenfield came away from their trip to St Asaph City with a 4-1 triumph, with a Jake Walker consolation the only thing the Saints had to show for their efforts.

Elsewhere, Mynydd Llandegai heaped more misery on Llanberis in a 3-1 victory, with strikes from Tom Williams, Alwyn Roberts and Jamie Whitmore enough to get them off on the right note.