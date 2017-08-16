Denbigh Boxing Club stars looking to make statement at Wrexham show

A HOST of Denbigh Boxing Club members are in the final stages of training ahead of a Bank Holiday Weekend show.

No fewer than five fighters will be looking to further enhance the reputation of the thriving club, which has gone from strength-to-strength in recent months thanks to Sparrow Harrison, Owen Gallagher and former professional Craig Winter.

Each boxer faces a tough test of their credentials at the British Boxing Union and Meritor Promotions show, which will be held on Saturday, August 26 at the Brymbo Sport and Social Complex.

The gifted Peter Salami will be looking to further stake claim to being one of the best semi-professional fighters on the circuit when he steps into the ring against Liverpool slugger Gary Smith.

Rhyl native Mark Sweetman goes up against Wrexham’s Callum Webber with the Welsh MBP/BBU title up for grabs, while Nick Price will be hoping to put on another stylish display when he locks horns with Duncan Pattison.

The event also sees the highly-anticipated return to the ring of Nathan Gallagher, who will have his hands full with the powerful Surrey man Ben Spicer, a former World and European Commonwealth Games competitor in Weightlifting, in what is expected to be an extremely explosive bout.

Rounding off the Denbigh representatives on the stacked bill is Matt Pleavin, with all harbouring good chances of emerging victorious from their respective contests.

Following this event, the majority will also be looking to stake a claim for Winter’s next show in November, with Bangor-based Salami already booked for the toughest test of his career to date when he tests his skills against former professional Mark Franks.

Sweetman will also be looking to make a statement on the bill when he encounters bitter rival Howard Taylor in an fight that has generated widespread interest from across the region.

Winter previously stated that a host of other mouth-watering clashes will be announced in the coming weeks.