Kids' camp offers a load of summer fun in Bala

WE’RE all going on a summer holiday (camp)!

Children have been able to show off their skills at Maes Tegid with Bala Town FC’s summer holiday camps. Twice a week over the summer holidays, the camp has been open for girls and boys between the ages of five and 10 years, taking place between 10am and 3pm on each day.

These sessions have ensured that every child develops their skills in a safe and secure environment for fun, football and education.

Further football camp sessions will be held on August 22, 28 and 29.

For more information, or to register your child for the camp, contact Andy Kelly on community@balatownfc

.co.uk or 07733 672885.