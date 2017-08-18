U-14 BIKE riders Finley Douglas and Jameson Pero (Rhyl CC / Rhyl Bike Hub) produced performances of strength and guts to finish the brutal last round of the British Cycling National Youth Circuit Series at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough on Sunday.

Douglas was a fantastic fifth, just 31 seconds down on winner Max Poole (Bike Box Alan) after impeccably handling the 20 per cent climb on four occasions in a chasing group of five riders. Pero was 60th at nine minutes, with some riders being lapped behind him and others failed to finish after crashing on the tricky decent in the race, which lasted for 40 minutes.

They next ride the Welsh Championships at Builth Wells on Saturday, September 9, with great morale after their efforts.