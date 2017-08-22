Welsh Alliance midweek round-up: Llanrwst United continue good start with Llandudno Albion win

LLANRWST United continued their fantastic start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with a 3-1 victory over Llandudno Albion.

A brace from Callum Parry did the majority of the damage, with Dave Maddock’s strike for Albion not enough to give them a share of the spoils.

There was a second win of the week for Barmouth and Dyffryn United, who had goals from George Southernism and Ieuan Brooks to thank for a 2-1 success at struggling Penrhyndeudraeth, while Llanberis also got off the mark with a narrow 3-2 triumph at Trearddur Bay.

Elsewhere Josh Taylor and Dan Porter both netted twice as St Asaph City were held 2-2 at home to Llandyrnog United.

In Division Two, a two-goal salvo from Dylan Williams was enough to give Gaerwen a 2-0 home win over Amlwch Town, with Nathan Morgan bagging a brace for Aberffraw in their 4-0 success at Llannerchymedd.

Promotion chasing Meliden lost their 100 per cent record as they drew 1-1 with Mochdre Sports, and Llanfairpwll picked up a much-needed 2-0 victory over Cemaes Bay.