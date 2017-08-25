Open tournament proves to be another big success

SCORES of players turned out last week for a popular annual tournament.

The Vale of Clwyd open tennis tournament took place at Ruthin LTC last week and it was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ruthin.

Entrants from across North Wales and the west of England competed in age categories from eight years and under through to seniors.

Elizabeth Rimmer, of Chorley, had a great day as she won both the U-8 and U-9 competitions.

The runners up were Christian Wrathall, of Wrexham, and Ewan Thompson, from Denbigh.

Chester’s Jacob Popplewell beat Andrew Thompson, of Denbigh, in the 12 and under boys’ category, while Daniel Sidhom (Stoke on Trent) defeated Oswestry’s Kobe Jones in the 14 and under group.

The 18 and under winner was regular participant Sebastian Birchall (Rhos on Sea), who overcame Mold’s Thomas Barlow.

The seniors’ competition used a doubles format and it was won by Sam Shackleton and Richard Speed (Malpas).

The runners up were the local pair of Andy Chamberlain and Steve Blunt.

The club is grateful to the Rotary Club of Ruthin, plus local firms RML, Vale Carpets and Ruthin Wholefoods, for their financial support, which enables the club to stage this event.

Ruthin LTC is already looking forward to welcoming new entrants in 2018.