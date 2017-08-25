Win for Llanrhaeadr quartet

COWELL certainly has the X-Factor at Denbigh Golf Club!

The sixth club monthly medal competition was won by nine-handicapper and former North Wales seniors’ player Richard Cowell.

He who won on countback over the last nine holes from the ever consistent Huw Parry, who won the silver division, and former Clwb Rygbi Dinbych player Stewart Clarke.

These three finished ahead of Trefnant resident Steve Jones, who topped the bronze division.

In Thursday’s stableford event, it was a battle of two ex-rugby players who, at the end of their rugby careers, were half back partners.

The winner, with 43 points, was current club captain and former outside half Tegid Phillips, finishing four points clear of lifelong Denbigh resident and former scrum half Roger Jones.

Also scoring 39 points and finishing in third position overall was another lifelong Denbigh resident Tony Davies, who is one of three generations of family members at Denbigh Golf Club, alongside his son Lionel and his grandson Tom.

The last of the special events organised by Tegid Phillips during his captain’s year was won by Llanrhaeadr A, giving the village their second victory of the season.

The winning team contained two club members - the multi talented Llion Edwards and landlord of the Hawk and Buckle in Llannefydd, Gareth White.

They were joined by two non-members, namely ex-Ruthin Rugby Club number eight Rhys Roberts and former staunch Llanrhaeadr Summer League footballer Geraint Jones.

Just beaten into second place was the Dyserth team, which comprised of four members of the Owen family, led by recently retired rugby referee Haydn, his wife and former Denbigh Hockey Club captain Steph and their two sons George and Will. During these special events, in addition to Llanrhaeadr and Dyserth, others to have taken part include Henllan, Henllan FC, Llandyrnog, Llannefydd, Clwb Rygbi Dinbych, Denbigh Hockey Club and Denbigh Cricket Club.

It was certainly a golf programme that was enjoyed by one and all.

Many thanks go to Carla Rizzi and her team for the excellence of the post-round meals.