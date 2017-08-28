Denbigh Boxing Club fighters clean up at Wrexham show

DENBIGH Boxing Club were celebrating another fantastic night of success at a weekend show.

Out of the six fighters competing at the event, five managed to come away with victories to enhance the club’s growing reputation under the guidance of Sparrow Harrison, Owen Gallagher and former professional Craig Winter.

Perhaps the most impressive victory on the night fell to Nathan Gallagher, who produced a career best effort to come away with a stunning points win over James Higgy, who is a former Commonwealth Games weightlifter with devastating punching power.

The outstanding display is set to earn Gallagher a shot at a title at Winter’s next show at the Lyons Robin Hood camp in Rhyl on Saturday, November 25.

There was further success in the form of Liam Vaughan, who gained another points’ win despite stepping in with one day’s notice for the bout, while Nick Price continued his excellent run of recent results with a one-point victory after it went the three-round distance.

Mark Sweetman and Peter Salami also notched eye-catching wins on the night against Callum Webber and Gary Smith respectively, with Mat Pleavin the only fighter unable to claim the spoils despite a much-improved effort.

This is the latest in a long line of successes from the club’s fighters, who have seen their profile rise considerably in recent months thanks to their dedicated training and advice from their three experienced coaches.

Winter, said: “I’m very pleased with the performances of all my boxers on the Wrexham show, particularly Nathan Gallagher who proved his class and ability to raise his game against a quality opponent, I will now be looking for a title shot for Nathan on my November 25 show at the Forester Showbar in Rhyl.

“Nick Price, Liam Vaughn and Mat Pleavin also showed me they are good prospects for the future with Nick and Liam both over coming tough opposition and debutant Mat showing heart and determination despite going down on points.”