Bangor City advance in Nathaniel MG Cup with success over spirited Denbigh Town

BANGOR City produced a pair of impressive results as their strong start to the season continued.

The Citizens secured a 1-0 home win over JD Welsh Premier League rivals Prestatyn Town before overcoming Denbigh Town 5-2 to advance in the Nathaniel MG Cup, and Kevin Nicholson’s side are next in action on Saturday, September 9 when they host Carmarthen Town.

Tuesday’s cup clash saw the Huws Gray Alliance outfit take a shock lead on 18 minutes when Josh Davies latched on to a through ball from Steve Cunningham to confidently slot home.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who began to impose themselves on proceedings and they were rewarded with a leveller on 22 minutes when a corner was headed home past Jonathan Hill-Dunt by Anthony Miley.

The defender went from hero to villain on 35 minutes when he turned a Davies cross into his own net to enable the away side to restore their advantage, but George Harry almost spared his blushes on 41 when his header was hacked off the line.

After the break saw Hill-Dunt pull off a sublime stop to deny Luke Wall’s long-range effort on 51 minutes, and the talented stopper was called into action shortly after to deny Danny Gossett.

Hill-Dunt was finally beaten on 72 minutes when Dean Rittenberg broke the offside trap and produced a composed finish, and the same player was on hand to net three more times in the final quarter to take his tally for the evening to four and condemn the spirited second tier side to defeat.

Nicholson’s side were also in good form against the Seasiders in a bad-tempered game on Friday, with a 20-yard strike from Danny Holmes enough to secure the three points.

James Stead received a red card after the break but despite being down to ten men City were made to work hard for their success with Rittenberg, Anderson Cayola and Brayden Shaw all spurning good opportunities.