Bala recover to claim a hard-fought triumph

AS predicted, Bala’s opening match of the Division One (North) season with Mold was a tough old test.

There was nothing between the sides heading into the concluding five minutes, but the hosts managed to finish on top to edge to a narrow triumph.

“It was a very tough game and we were lucky to get away with the win, really,” said Bala chairman Tony Parry.

“I think a draw would have been a fair result, but we scored a penalty and a try in the last three minutes.”

Bala made a bright start to the contest and they took the lead with a terrific team try.

Tom Hughes passed the ball to prop Mathew Befan, who managed to slip the last tackle before crossing the whitewash.

If the home side thought this would be the beginning of a comfortable afternoon, they had another thing coming.

Mold responded with two tries of their own, one of which was converted, to claim the lead.

Bala needed to respond and they did so at the start of the second half.

Endaf Jones grabbed the home side’s second try and it was level at 12-apiece.

The men from Maes Gwyniad had to withstand a bit of Mold pressure in the second half and just when it appeared like the match was about to end up as a draw, Bala were awarded a long-distance penalty in the 77th minute. From some 45 metres out, Rhydian Jones’ fine penalty found it’s target between the uprights and Bala were back in front.

Mold had to throw caution to the wind in an attempt to haul themselves back into the game, but this played into Bala’s hands as time ticked away.

The Flintshire side dropped the ball in their own 22 and Iestyn Dafydd snaffled possession before releasing Rhydian Jones for Bala’s decisive third try.

“I’m pretty pleased with the win and we can build on that,” added Parry.