Making his Mark in gr-eight fashion!

AN epic knockout achievement has been acknowledged.

Llandyrnog United striker Mark Roberts has been presented with the JD Welsh Cup player of the round award. This accolade comes after Roberts’ impressive eight-goal haul in United’s 12-3 first qualifying round victory over Blaenau Amateurs.

Llandyrnog manager Ryan Harden said: “To score eight goals in any game is an incredible achievement, but the quality of each goal made it even more impressive.

“It was a fantastic display of clinical finishing. I’m sure it’s a day Mark won’t forget and he’s fully deserving of this award.”