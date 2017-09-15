Danny's boys battle back to reach the next round

CRACKING Corwen are on the march in the Welsh Cup once again.

The War Memorial Park outfit made it to the third round last season and they were able to dodge a stern second qualifying round test on Saturday as they saw off FC Nomads.

Following a quarter-of-an-hour of play, Tom Williams sparked a counter attack from an FC Nomads corner.

While he was tackled on the edge of the visitors’ box, the ball ran through to Tom Watkin-Jones, who was prevented from getting a shot away by a well-timed sliding tackle.

As Corwen continued to search for the opening goal, Andrew Roberts was able to get in to some space down the wing and he unleashed a shot at goal, but it was dealt with by keeper Steve Hollyoak.

The heavens opened in the 32nd minute as the away side took a throw in Corwen’s half.

Corwen won the ball back and played a long ball forward to Tom Williams, but he was unable to get his shot on target.

A few minutes later a ball was played back and across the field to Nomads’ Tegid Lloyd, who shot at the Corwen goal from 25 yards, but it was safely collected by keeper Gethin Williams.

Shortly after this, a defence splitting pass was played to Nomads’ Shaun Tuck and he slotted the ball home, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Although it remained goalless at the interval, the deadlock was broken just two minutes after the restart.

A free kick was floated into the Corwen box, where Keiron Moore rose to head the ball into the top corner of the net.

Corwen’s went in search of a quick equaliser with Scott Evans taking a free kick, which he sent over the wall, but the ball into the grasp of keeper Steve Hollyoak.

It was the visitors’ turn to try their luck from a free kick soon after.

Tuck curled his set piece around the wall and Gethin Williams pushed it wide of the target.

Nomads found the back of the net again in the 65th minute, but once more the goal was ruled out for offside.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left to play, Ben Howarth was given too much space on the edge of the Corwen box, but his shot was pushed over the bat by Gethin Williams.

This chance was followed by a long ball into the penalty area from near the touchline by Tom Robinson and Tuck saw his effort strike the crossbar from near the far post.

Corwen still sensed they could force extra time and with four minutes remaining, Sion Dolben Hughes tried his luck from distance, but his effort went wide of the target.

Elystan Hughes curled the ball into the box a minute later, where Ioz Jones initially won the aerial battle with Hollyoak, but the visiting number one was able to pounce on the loose ball at the second time of asking.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Corwen were awarded a free kick in a dangerous position.

Captain Scott Evans was given the responsibility of taking the free kick and he did brilliantly to curl the ball into the bottom corner of the net to level things up.

Not content to wait for extra time, Corwen pressed on in an attempt to bag a winner.

Substitute Tommy Mutton floated a 93rd minute corner into the box, where Scott Evans looked certain to score with a close range header, but somehow Hollyoak made an outstanding save to tip it over the bar.

Thanks to that spectacular save, the tie went into extra time.

Eight minutes had elapsed when Corwen took the lead for the first time.

The ball bounced nicely in front of Tommy Mutton 30 yards from goal and he hit a brilliant first time shot over Hollyoak and into the back of the net.

Early in the second period of extra time, a free kick from Tuck went straight into the Corwen wall, enabling the hosts to start a counter attack.

A quick ball was played to Tom Williams, who went past a defender before shooting at goal.

Hollyoak could only parry the shot and the rebound was narrowly missed by Mutton.

Turning to the 117th minute and Elystan Hughes ran with the ball down the wing, finding himself in acres of space as the visitors had committed men forward.

After getting to the touchline, Hughes crossed the ball towards fellow full back Sion Dolben Hughes, but it was put out for a corner.

A minute from the end, substitute James Evans was able to take advantage of space in the Nomads’ half to go round the keeper and slot the ball home to ensure victory for Corwen.

The hosts could have put icing on the cake in the second minute of stoppage time, as Ioz Jones crossed the ball to Tommy Mutton, who was unable to claim a second goal as he sent his effort over the bar.