Fabulous Finley rains supreme to take Welsh title

A THIRTEEN-year-old Denbighshire bike rider is turning heads as his career develops further in his second season of racing.

Finley Douglas (Rhyl Cycling Club/Rhyl Bike Hub) won the Welsh U-14s circuit race championship on Saturday with a tactically astute performance, making all the right moves to get in a six-rider lead group in the 40-minute race around the Royal Welsh Showground at Builth Wells.

As the rain came down, Douglas tried to break away from the leaders.

Although he was towed back, he had enough in reserve to beat hot favourite Josh Tarling (West Wales CRT) in a desperate sprint for the line.

Rhyl riders Isaac Lawrence, Jameson Pero, Evan Burgess and Finley Jones were also very competitive in the testing conditions, finishing well up the field.