Five-star Town ease to a second victory of the season

WHEN Denbigh Town win, they win big!

Ahead of Saturday, Town’s only victory to date had come with a 3-0 verdict at Gresford Athletic, but team boss Eddie Maurice-Jones had a smile on his face as his Denbigh side swept aside Huws Gray Alliance new boys Llandudno Junction 5-1.

Within three minutes, Denbigh should have been ahead. Warren Duckett’s header was well saved by Junction keeper Jones.

He could only parry the ball to home striker Josh Davies and his header forced Jones into another excellent save.

Town benefited the wind behind them and they had most of the possession in the early stages.

After five minutes, Dan Sullivan rose to connect with a Kristian Pierce corner and his header sailed over the crossbar.

Llandudno Junction responded and they were able to force two corners in quick succession, but these were comfortably dealt with by Town’s central defenders Ben Nash and Danny Sullivan.

Jon Hill-Dunt in Denbigh’s goal was forced to punch a vicious shot away from Junction’s Bryan Roberts and this seemed to spur Town into action.

After some good work, Josh Davies fired his shot over the crossbar, while recent acquisition Steve Cunningham saw his shot just miss the upright as Denbigh began to turn up the heat.

Great work by industrious full back Gareth Partridge saw him win a corner, which Kristian Pierce floated into the dangerzone.

The wind caught the ball slightly and this meant keeper Jones had to back track, but he could do nothing as it flew into the far corner of the net to give Denbigh a deserved lead after 22 minutes.

Minutes later and Pierce broke free from the halfway line before setting up Josh Davies, whose shot was well saved by Jones diving to his left hand side.

Davies then beat Jones with a header following a great cross from Partridge on 32 minutes to put Denbigh 2-0 up.

They were good value for this lead and Denbigh continued to press after this.

Pierce linked up well with Nathan Williams with a swift one-two putting the latter in again, only for his shot to go just past the post.

Craig Pritchard was as busy as ever in midfield and his hard work paid off when he fired home a shot from the edge of the penalty area to make it 3-0 with 11 minutes of the first half remaining.

Just as Town were looking to reach the interval with a commanding lead, a lapse in concentration at the back saw Dean Seager nip in and fire past Hill-Dunt to reduce the gap to two goals at half-time.

Junction came out in strong fashion for the second half and Hill-Dunt was forced to make a fantastic save from close range to thwart Bryan Roberts.

With the wind in their favour, the visitors looked to press further into the Town half, but Denbigh’s midfield and defence held firm.

At the other end, Warren Duckett was getting back to his old form after a long spell out from injury.

On the hour, Josh Davies produced some great work and laid a superb ball on for Duckett to fire in from the edge of the box to give Denbigh their fourth goal.

Duckett them made way for Jake Eyre and soon after, Sam Tate came on for Kristian Pierce, who had just returned from injury.

Town’s pressure continued after this, with Matty Cook feeding a great ball to Pritchard, who in turn placed a delightful pass for Jake Eyre to run through and fire in Denbigh’s fifth on 74 minutes.

The hard working Matty Cook was replaced by promising youngster Lewys Turner on 80 minutes and Turner made some telling tackles in the short time he was on the pitch.

He provided a chance to make it six in the last few minutes as he fired a shot across the six-yard box, but no-one could get on the end of his ball.