In-form Dinbych see off plucky Llan

DOMINANT Dinbych continued their great start to the Division Two (North) season with a bonus point victory over a plucky Llangollen side.

The visiting side battled bravely to the end, even though they were swamped by the home side’s 16-try avalanche.

Although the scoring was again dominated by Dinbych’s free running backs, it was built on the efficient performance of the forwards, who gradually got on top of Llangollen’s bulkier pack in the set piece and provided quick possession in the breakdown area.

With number eight Liam Allsup-Jones and lock Gareth Beach leading the way as powerful ball carriers, Dinbych were able to break the gain line.

Scrum half Garin Roberts ensured a rapid service to the outside backs, while half-back partner Dan O’Sullivan notched up a match total of 26 points via two tries and eight conversions.

Full back Gruff Roberts was not far behind with 22 points, from four tries and a conversion, while the dangerous centre partnership of Tom Seddon and Owain Davies stretched the Llangollen defence throughout, with each of them scoring a brace of tries.

Their play also created the opportunities for left wing Kieran Bonar to cross for a brace and for other scores by right wing Aidyn Jones and replacement wing Dafydd Cartwright.

With a stiff breeze at their backs, Llangollen started brightly by using driving play by their forwards to make ground, but they fell behind after only four minutes when hooker Geraint Madoc Jones went over in the corner for an unconverted try after Tom Seddon changed the direction of attack and wrong-footed the defence in the Llangollen 22.

This was followed immediately by a try from Seddon, who capitalised on a break from halfway by Garin Roberts.

Dan O’Sullivan converted, before Llangollen replied with two penalties from outside half Iestyn Hughes.

Kieran Bonar then extended Dinbych’s lead as he outpaced the cover defence on a touchline run as the hosts attacked from halfway.

O’Sullivan once again converted, ahead of Owain Davies then scored an identical try after lock David Haydock turned over possession on halfway.

Prop Osian Williams then powered his way over from five metres for Dinbych’s fifth try when he gained possession after a driving maul by the forwards from a short-range lineout.

Kieran Bonar closed the first half scoring when he finished off another sweeping attack from inside the Dinbych half following the restart.

O’Sullivan potted the conversion points to leave Dinbych 36-6 ahead at the interval.

There was no respite for Llangollen in the second half, as Dinbych soon added to their score from a lineout win by Liam Allsup Jones on the opposition 22 to set up a solo effort by Owain Davies, who brushed aside several defenders before crossing for a try.

O’Sullivan converted this effort and the next try, which he scored himself after regaining the ball when the Llan full back failed to gather his chip ahead.

Tom Seddon then scored his second try after an excellent attack involving a number of players, including wings Aidyn Jones and Dafydd Cartwright.

Right wing Aidyn Jones bagged Dinbych’s 10th try after another incisive attack following the restart kick involving several players.

O’Sullivan crossed for his second try by dummying and side-stepping the defence following a turnover on halfway.

Full back Gruff Roberts then began to dominate the late scoring as he ran in his first try by breaking down the narrow side from halfway. Dafydd Cartwright went over in the left hand corner after good approach play by Aidyn Jones and Gruff Roberts, while Roberts himself then crossed for the next try after Llangollen lost possession at a scrum.

Roberts added his hat-trick try after winning the race to touch down after chasing his own kick through following some loose play.

Dan O’Sullivan converted all three of these tries, before Llangollen showed their character by keeping possession and going through many phases of play as they attacked close to the home line, only to be repulsed by Dinbych’s aggressive defence.

When Dinbych raised the siege and took play upfield, the elusive Gruff Roberts closed the scoring after David Haydock and Liam Allsup Jones broke from a lineout for the full back to again show the visitors a clean pair of heels as he outpaced the defence for a try under the posts, which he converted himself with a drop kick.