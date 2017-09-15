New arrows champions demonstrate you should never give up Hope!

FIVE years of Hope have finally ended in success.

Hope & Anchor are the Denbigh and District Summer Darts League champions, picking up their first league title since 2012.

The Anchormen required a 6-2 success at Masons B to bag top spot ahead of Golden Lion A and stop their five years of also-ran campaigns.

The evening witnessed a nervy encounter, but slowly the away side started to put the points on the board and it fell to the Hope’s starman Danny Tinney to grab the all important sixth point.

Masons B put in a spirited display, with captain Bryan Lewis hitting a 180 and a 107 finish in the last game of the night.

Long-time leaders Golden Lion A had to settle for the runners-up spot and they concluded their season with a 5-3 victory over Wings A, while Railway A thumped the Hand Inn 8-0.

Golden Lion C were crowned B-League champions after they crushed Railway B 8-0.

Taking second place in the division were Llandyrnog’s Kinmel Arms, who now look forward to a promotion / relegation play-off with Masons B.

Hand Inn ladies started their Superleague campaign with a 4-2 victory over Groves A, of Wrexham. Rachel Kingdon, Shirley Williams and Vicky Langan supplied the wins, along with lady of the match Karen Coates, who averaged 17.28.

The Masons’ men fell to a second defeat in three outings in their latest Clwyd Superleague outing. They were humbled 6-2 away at the Boathouse, of Connah’s Quay. Pete Sim-Mutch grabbed the man of the match honour with a 26.22 one-dart average, but only Dil Martin was able to add another victory for the Denbigh side.