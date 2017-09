ALL that glitters is gold.

Well, it is for Bala Town, especially when it comes to this weekend!

Colin Caton’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing weekend loss at Connah’s Quay when they play host to Carmarthen Town on Saturday.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Old Gold, who are yet to pick up a point in the Welsh Premier League.

Kick-off at Maes Tegid will be 2.30pm.