Roxburgh on top in testing conditions

IN nothing short of gale force conditions, 80 members from Denbigh Golf Club took part in an exchange with Trearddur Bay Golf Club, on Anglesey.

In such testing conditions, it was not surprising that the winner should be one of Denbigh’s best golfers Nigel Roxburgh.

Playing off a handicap of six, Roxburgh scored an outstanding 36 points in the stableford event.

The quality of his round was highlighted in the gap between his score and that of the runners-up - a clear four points.

Tied on 32 points were three players who had to be divided on their scores on the back nine holes.

In second spot was former Clwb Rygbi Dinbych second row Kimi Evans, ahead of ever consistent Trefnant resident Steve Jones, while in fourth was new member and GGS manager Gavin O’Loughlin.

Meanwhile, the seventh and last monthly medal of the year was won by new member and 17-handicapper Greg Blunden with a nett round of 68.

One shot back in second place was Lock Stock manager and Chester resident Stuart Bowker, who won the Silver Division.

The winner of the Bronze Division, following a round of 72, was Nobby Morris, who has undertaken numerous voluntary tasks for the club, including building the dry wall behind the 18th green.

In the Thursday bogey event, the winner was Steve Lloyd, an individual who has appeared regularly in the winner’s circle over the past few weeks.

His score of six-up would have been impressive for any player, but off a handicap of seven, it was outstanding.

Steve was two clear of two Ruthin residents, in 10-handicapper Marc Musgrave and the in-form Bob Jones.

A superb point for the battling Saints

ST ASAPH CITY 0, LLANGEFNI TN 0

A FINE point was the reward for St Asaph City over the weekend.

The Saints entertained high flyers Llangefni Town in their latest Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division One encounter.

St Asaph went into the clash still searching for their first triumph of the season, while Llangefni had won three of their first four matches of the campaign.

The home side were a tough nut to crack over the weekend, though, and Llangefni could find no way through the solid St Asaph defence.

The goalless draw saw St Asaph picking up their second league point of the season and while they remain at the foot of the Division One standings, they have moved level on points with Llandyrnog United.