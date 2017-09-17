St Asaph finish third after Mochdre triumph

ST Asaph finished their North Wales Cricket League Premier Division season on a high with an eight-wicket win over relegated Mochdre.

Will Ryan’s men achieved a third placed finish as a result of their efforts this term, which has seen them emerge as the surprise package of the top-flight campaign after impressing throughout.

Alex Baker was the star of the show with the ball in his hand for the home side, continuing his early season promise with a sensational spell which led to the wickets of wicketkeeper Mike Humphreys (1), Matty Humphreys (0) and Tom Opie (0) early on, before disposing of the stubborn Jon Davies for 34 to end the day on 4-22 from ten overs.

Opener Stewart Williams made a promising 26 before he was clean bowled by Paul Fleming, who also sent Andy Butlin back to the pavilion after failing to contribute a single run on his way to 2-22 as the away side made just 99 all out from their 30 overs.

Jason Foulkes also claimed two wickets, which came at the expense of 18 runs.

Despite losing opener Mathew Ryan when he was skittled by Russ Boswell on in the opening exchanges, the city side reached their target with minimal fuss thanks to a second wicket stand of 46 from Nathanael Scott and the home captain.

Wicketkeeper Scott made 37 before he was caught by Boswell off a Butlin strike, while Ryan hit five boundaries to end the innings unbeaten on 34.

Brother Danny held up the other end with nine not out, which was enough to get them over the line for the loss of two wickets after 18 overs at the crease.