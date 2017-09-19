Four RGC players to shine in Aberavon triumph

RGC produced another memorable display to come away with an impressive 32-24 win over Principality Premiership finalists Aberavon last weekend.

It was a third win in succession for Mark Jones’ side, who look like they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in their second top flight season.

Sports reporter Dean Jones identifies four players who contributed significantly to their triumph.

Dan Owen:

The young sensation made the most of his first start of the campaign but producing a scintillating effort throughout.

Owen, who is a product of the Rydal Penrhos/RGC Academy, provided an incredible amount of energy and determination to the pack, which also resulted in him going over for his first senior try in the first half.

His fearless approach to every game is something that will be a huge asset to the Gogs going forward, and his man-of-the-match display will certainly make it hard for Jones to leave the Wales U18 international on the sidelines for their trip to Swansea on Saturday.

Jacob Botica:

You almost run out of superlatives for Botica, who continues to emerge as the current face of North Wales rugby despite only being in his second season at Stadiwm Zip World.

He is idolised by RGC’s loyal fan base and it is not hard to see why judged on his performance on Saturday, with the New Zealander once again flawless with the boot and also nailed three crucial late penalties in quick succession to seal the triumph.

The Principality Premiership Player of the Year has hit the ground running which the Gogs will need if they are going to match their achievements of last term, and anything like the this level of performance for the remainder of the campaign will stand them in good stead.

Alex Schwartz:

The scrum-half has managed to shake off his injury problems and made another eye-catching display, where he controlled the tempo for long periods before he was eventually replaced by Efan Jones.

There is plenty of strength-in-depth at the position and Jones will also have a significant part to play this season, but Schwartz’s experience in critical situations will continue to be a valuable asset providing he remains healthy.

He was at the heart of everything good in a dominant first period and things should continue to improve for the player with more match fitness under his belt.

Dion Jones:

The impressive Jones continues to prove to be an able deputy for the injured Afon Bagshaw at full-back, and his awareness and defensive nous went a long way to deciding the overall result.

Another Academy graduate, Jones gave a polished performance in the face of some extreme pressure at times, and he coped with this largely well as he looks to fill the void left temporarily by the Wales Sevens international.