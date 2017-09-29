Blues beat frontrunners thanks to late Wilson try

JACK’S the lad for Ruthin following an astonishing weekend triumph.

Not too many people would have given the Blues too much hope of securing victory during their weekend Division One (North) clash at home to leaders Nant Conwy.

However, in one of their best results for a number of years, Ruthin continued their promising start to the season with a narrow win over the high-flying visitors.

It proved to be a hard-fought and entertaining game at Cae Ddol, which was decided by a last minute try from Jack Wilson.

The Blues went on the attack straight from the first whistle, but solid defence by Nant denied them any points until the 10th minute.

It was home fly half Nathan Jones who opened the scoring when he kicked a penalty goal.

Jones had another chance a few minutes later, but the ball hit the upright.

The game was a fast moving one, with both sides trying to gain the ascendancy.

Eventually, it was the home side who struck next to widen the gap thanks to a try in the corner from full back Dafydd Lloyd.

Ruthin then had to withstand an onslaught from the visitors and they managed to clear their lines with a kick upfield by Lloyd.

From this, the Blues were then awarded a kickable penalty and Nathan Jones slotted it between the posts to put his side 11 points clear.

The visitors went straight back on the attack and they hit back in the last five minutes of the first half.

Fly half Arthur Lennon kicked a penalty goal and he then converted a try from full back Sion Pringle to cut the gap between the sides to a solitary point at the break.

After the interval, Nant continued testing the home defence and five minutes in, Carwyn Davies scored their second try.

This put the league leaders ahead for the first time in the match at 15-11.

For the next 20 minutes or so, the Blues barely moved out of their own half as they defended magnificently against a thrusting Nant attack.

Eventually, play did move to Nant Conwy’s half.

After Ruthin had their turn at making life difficult for the opposition defence, hooker Jack Wilson burst over the try line to put the Blues in the lead again at 16-15.

A tense few minutes then ensued as the game could still have gone either way.

Ruthin retained their one-point lead through to the final whistle to complete a memorable triumph.