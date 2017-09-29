Druid Ilan on target to help defeat his home-town club

ONE Bala lad was cheerful after the Lakesiders’ latest Welsh Premier League defeat.

Ilan ap Gareth bagged one of the goals as Cefn Druids eased to a 3-0 margin of success during last Thursday’s meeting at home with Bala Town.

The visitors made one change from their previous game versus Carmarthen, with David Thompson replacing the suspended Les Davies.

Bala started brightly enough, with Jordan Evans’ 25-yard effort being saved by home keeper Michael Jones after only two minutes of play.

This was followed by a burst of pace from Thompson, who released Jones, but the move broke down in the box.

Mike Hayes was the next player to test Cefn Druids in the sixth minute when he lobbed the goalkeeper from outside the D, but the ball soared over the crossbar.

As Bala continued to press, a move between Jordan Evans, Lee Owens, Evan Horwood and Nathan Burke down the right allowed Evans to fire at goal, but Druids were able to get a crucial block on the ball.

Town were dominating the early possession and they could have taken the lead after 17 minutes when Andrai Jones’ glancing header was brilliantly palmed away by Jones.

The danger wasn’t over and the follow-up by Evans rocketed against the base of the post.

Despite all of this early pressure, it was the home side who took the lead after 21 minutes.

Bala lad Ilan ap Gareth fired home when Town failed to clear the danger.

Looking to respond to this setback, Bala saw half-chances falling to Horwood, Jones and Hayes.

However, their confidence took a further knock three minutes before the interval.

The referee pointed to the spot after a foul in the box and Druids had a terrific chance to double their advantage.

Up stepped Ashley Ruane to slam the spot kick home to give the Ancients a 2-0 half-time lead.

Bala changes at the interval saw Ryan Valentine and Will Bell come on instead of Stuart Jones and David Thompson.

But, it was pretty much game over after an hour.

Druids added to their tally courtesy of a free header from former Denbigh player Nathan Peate in the six-yard area.

This put to bed any hopes of a Town comeback in the second half and Bala slipped to their third league defeat in a row.