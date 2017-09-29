Howells claims major title at club

THE winner of this year’s Club Prize, one of the ‘majors’ at Denbigh Golf Club, is Aled Howells.

Following a break in membership to raise a family, Chester resident Aled has recently returned to his hometown club in Denbigh - and he has certainly made his mark.

In a nerve-tingling final, Aled beat one of this year’s most consistent players at the club Huw Parry, with the match only being decided on the 18th hole.

On Sunday, 96 players from the club played in an exchange day at Royal St David’s Golf Club, Harlech.

The winner of the W O Jones trophy was new member and 16-handicapper Greg Blunden, who scored 38 points in wet conditions.

Greg finished one point ahead of Nigel Roxburgh, who over the past fortnight has won no fewer than three events and been runner up in another two.

In third place, also on 37 points, but losing out to Nigel on countback was Darren Pierce, another player in form.

Darren had won the silver section in the last Saturday cup competition of the season, the Behren’s Cup and also in the Thursday stableford event.

However, the overall winner of the Behren’s Cup saw yet another victory for the regular collector of trophies, Adam Houston, the club secretary.

This win was a close call as Adam’s score of two-up in the bogey event won on countback from the 12-handicapper and Llansannan resident Clwyd Jones.

The winner of the bronze section was St Asaph resident and bowls player Emlyn Pierce

Meanwhile, in the Thursday competition, it became obvious that the exertions of a charity motorbike ride around Wales had not proved too tiresome and demanding for Nigel Morris

The 11-handicapper won the stableford event with 38 points, which was one point clear of five players.

Following countback, there was another silver section win for 11-handicapper Darren Pierce.

The bronze division was won by new member and Ruthin resident David Howatson.

The others to finish on 37 points were recent winner of the Heaton Cup Lionel Davies, former parliamentary candidate Eifion Lloyd Jones and this year’s Captain’s Day winner David Clayton.