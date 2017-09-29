Llansannan lose out in top-of-the-table clash

ALL good things must come to an end.

Following a fantastic run of four wins from four games to open their Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League campaign, Llansannan slipped to their first Premier Division loss of the season with their 2-0 reverse at fellow high-flyers Kinmel Bay on Saturday.

Llan were unlucky not to take the lead as a long ball forward from Leon Gierke was punched clear by the home goalkeeper and Dafydd Owen just missed the target from the rebound.

Kinmel Bay settled into the game after this and they started to play some tidy football, with Llan struggling to gain a foothold in the contest.

The Bay went close on a couple of occasions after a succession of corners were successfully kept out, mainly due to some dogged defending and good goalkeeping work from visiting keeper Barney Murray.

When the first half drew to a close, the visitors were much the happier of the two sides to be going in goalless.

The second half continued in much the same vein as the first, with some good football being played by the hosts and some committed defensive work by their resolute visitors.

Kinmel Bay eventually gained their reward in the 55th minute as an unmarked Nyal Hughes struck home from the edge of the box to give the league leaders the advantage in this top-of-the-table clash.

Understandably, the game then opened up as Gari Evans’ men went in search of an equaliser.

Leon Gierke and Robin Jones tried to drive the team forward from midfield and Llansannan felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty in the 70th minute.

Gierke went through on goal and was crudely taken out as he was about to pull the trigger, but the referee waved play on, much to the dismay of the away team and their band of supporters.

Llan continued to press after thus and there were half-chances at both ends as the game became stretched.

The league leaders got the decisive second goal in stoppage time through Kyle Luffman to round off what was a deserved victory for the coast side.

Llansannan’s man of the match was the excellent Josh Jones.

Despite the outcome, Llansannan are still well positioned with more than a quarter of the Premier Division season completed.

They are still second in the standings, just four points behind Kinmel Bay and the villagers have a game in hand over their rivals.

Llan will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to Cerrigydrudion on Saturday, for what promises to be a mouthwatering Hiraethog derby encounter.