There was a perfect 10 for the ladies at their brand new home

DENBIGH Ladies, sponsored by The Dining Room at Springs Llanrhaeadr, faced a weakened Amlwch at their new home at Myddelton College.

The first goal at their new ground arrived after 10 minutes when, after a few near misses, Gwawr Williams picked up the ball in midfield, powered past a couple of defenders and fired low into the net.

Denbigh increased their lead through Lexie Smith 10 minutes later.

Amlwch were defending with great energy and the home side struggled to break them down.

When they did so, Denbigh found the keeper in great form.

Finally, in the 35th minute, Jade Davies carried the ball from halfway and found the top left hand corner of the net from 20 yards.

Five minutes later and after a fine passing move down the left, the ball reached to Hollie Groves, whose first time curler flew into the net to make it 4-0 at half time.

Lexie Smith made it five on 55 minutes with another left-footed finish after a lovely one-two with Joanna McKinney and Hollie Groves scored her second 10 minutes later.

Goals now came at regular intervals, with Lexie Smith adding two more for a four-goal haul, while Hollie Groves completed her hat-trick and

Chelsea Williams added her name on to the scoresheet.

Match sponsor: The Masons Arms, Denbigh.