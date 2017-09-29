Timely try by Befan secures a winning bonus

HOW important will Mathew Befan’s last minute try turn out to be come the end of the season?

Tighthead prop Befan continued his excellent run of try-scoring form with his 80th minute score for Bala in their 27-8 weekend triumph at Gwynedd rivals Bethesda.

That was enough to give the men from Maes Gwyniad a try bonus point from their efforts and the win keeps Bala right in the mix towards the top of the Division One (North) standings.

A third win in four matches this season sees Bala third in the current standings and defending champions Pwllheli are the only team that can still boast an unbeaten record.

A number of teams look to be right in the mix for the championship this time out and Bala chairman Tony Parry admitted: “It’s good for the league and it’s nice to see.”

Despite the healthy advantage Bala built-up at Bethesda, the visitors did find it tough going to eventually secure a bonus point triumph.

“It was a pretty hard-fought game, but it was comfortable in the end,” added Parry.

Bethesda enjoyed the better start and an unconverted try put them five points ahead after 12 minutes.

Back came Bala and they managed to level the score eight minutes later with a try from Elgan Evans.

It remained 5-5 for almost the remainder of the half, but Bala managed to get their noses in front right on the stroke of half-time.

Moi Dafydd crossed the whitewash on this occasion and Owain Aled’s successful conversion made it 12-5 at the interval.

Bethesda scored first when the second half got underway courtesy of a penalty, only for Bala to respond with their third try through Owain Aled.

He converted the score and also added a penalty for good measure as Bala entered the concluding 10 minutes with a healthy 22-8 advantage.

Their hopes of gaining a bonus point were hit in the latter stages due to a pair of yellow cards, but despite having only 13 men late on, they were still able to grab that crucial fourth try.

It was Mathew Befan who crossed the whitewash to complete the scoring.