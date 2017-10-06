Brilliant beginning leads to Bala bonus boost

A BLISTERING start ensured that Bala kept up the pressure towards the top of the Division One (North) standings.

The men from Maes Gwyniad made it four wins in five matches this season courtesy of their bonus point triumph at home to Gwynedd rivals Caernarfon.

While it looks like it was a narrow success from Bala’s point of view, the home side were in control of the contest straight from the off.

They flew out of the blocks in brilliant fashion to establish a 19-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Bala’s opening try was supplied by Iestyn Dylan and Owain Aled duly added the extras to put the home side seven points to the good.

Things quickly got even better for Bala when some good interplay and offloading resulted in Iestyn Dylan breaking clear to claim his second try and stretch Bala’s advantage out to a healthy 12 points.

The Cofis were trying to gain some sort of foothold in the match, with captain Iolo Huws doing his utmost to rally the troops.

However, worse was to follow for the visitors when they slipped even further behind.

The referee awarded a penalty try for a rolling maul infringement and Owain Aled converted from in front of the posts to make it 19-0.

Caernarfon looked to respond following this early onslaught, but Bala maintained their sizeable advantage through to the interval.

The visitors eventually claimed their first points of the afternoon early in the second half when winger Dylan Gwyn bagged a fine try.

Sensing they were gaining the upper hand, Caernarfon reduced the deficit even further.

Ilan Davies, who hails from Bala, charged over the whitewash and the gap between the sides was down to nine points.

Bala refused to panic, though, and after Dylan Gwyn and Elis Roberts both threatened for Caernarfon, it was the hosts who scored next.

Owain Aled crossed for his side’s bonus point try.

Caernarfon continued to probe the home defence after this and a converted try made sure they picked up a losing bonus point from their efforts.

Elis Roberts touched down for the final try and Aled Jones kicked the additional two points.