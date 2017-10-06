Evans at the double in knockout triumph

THE bid to go one step further this time around has started in positive fashion for Corwen.

Last season, the War Memorial Park side made it through to the semi-finals of the Wrexham Area League Premier Division Cup.

They are through to the last-eight this time around thanks to Saturday’s narrow 3-2 first round victory at home to Saltney Town.

Danny Jellicoe’s hosts made a bright start and they broke the deadlock in the seventh minute.

Scott Evans crossed the ball to Joe Williams and his right-footed shot deflected off a defender on its way into the back of the net.

Saltney did have a good chance to level when the ball was played to Ryan Farrell, whose shot went over advancing keeper Gethin Williams and the crossbar.

Two minutes later and a shot from Jack Roberts had Williams beaten, but Tom Davies slid in to clear.

Saltney’s bright spell continued when they were awarded a penalty kick, but Stephen Chiocchi blazed his effort high over the top.

Turning to the second half and Joe Williams went close to doubling his side’s advantage when he chased down a backpass and his block went wide of the target.

However, the tie was level on the hour mark.

A cross was collected by Jack Roberts, who fired the ball home from close range.

Corwen responded to regain the lead 10 minutes later. New signing Dan Porter supplied the cross and Scott Evans’ effort took a deflection to go in off the post.

It was then Saltney’s turn to respond and Ryan McCleary’s shot clipped the crossbar, before a second shot was tipped over by Gethin Williams.

Crucially, Corwen doubled their advantage in the 83rd minute.

Joe Williams was the creator after collecting the ball from Tom Davies’ throw-in and Scott Evans found the back of the net with a low shot.

Saltney set up a tense finish when Danny Burgess headed home from a 86th minute corner.

Despite their best efforts, the visitors couldn’t force extra time.

In a tasty looking tie, Corwen will host Brickfield Rangers in the quarter-finals.