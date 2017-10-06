Last gasp drama

CERRIGYDRUDION 1, LLANSANNAN 1

A BATTLING second half performance saw promotion contenders Llansannan earn a deserved point at fellow high-fliers Cerrigydrudion in a pulsating Hiraethog Derby encounter.

The poor weather conditions and slippery surface meant that both sides struggled to keep possession of the ball in the opening exchanges and neither side really created anything of note in the first half-an-hour, with both defences on top.

The home side broke the deadlock after 37 minutes, however, as Cerrig captain Nidian Jones broke through and drilled the ball into the bottom corner past the despairing dive of visiting keeper Barney Murray.

The hosts went into the break a goal to the good to give both managers plenty to think about during the interval.

The second half began in much the same fashion as the first, with both sides committed in the tackle, but sloppy in possession.

Llansannan managed to create a couple of half-chances, but the ball just wouldn’t fall kindly for visiting forward Geraint Jones.

As the game wore on, Llan manager Gari Evans started to commit more men forward in search of an equalising goal and there were chances at both ends as things became stretched.

Llansannan were now piling forward in numbers in search of that all-important equaliser and the risk paid off deep into stoppage time.

Cerrig failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to the prolific Emyr Owen, who made no mistake from 15 yards out, striking the ball home and sending the visiting supporters into raptures.

A draw was probably a fair result on the balance of play and it keeps both sides in contention at the top end of the Premier Division standings.

CAERWYS 1, OFFA ATHLETIC 5

WHILE they remain at the top of the standings, it was a poor Clwyd League (East) weekend for Caerwys.

The high-flyers suffered a heavy 5-1 home loss at the hands of weekend opponents Offa Athletic.

It was a tight contest for well over an hour, but three goals in the concluding dozen minutes saw Athletic pull clear.

Just a single goal separated the teams at the interval and it was Offa who were celebrating when Andy Bithell gave his side the lead two minutes before the break.

A bright start to the second period improved the Caerwys mood, though, and Jack Wakeman struck to make it one-apiece five minutes after the restart.

James Eastwood’s effort regained the lead for Athletic on the hour, while the visitors were 3-1 up when James Gibney found the target with 12 minutes remaining.

With Caerwys pressing forward in their attempts to salvage something from the game, Athletic took advantage to grab two goals in the closing five minutes through Mark Jones and Jonny Roberts.

FLINT TOWN UNITED 1, RUTHIN TOWN RESERVES 4

FLYING Ruthin Town Reserves have a double in their sights this season.

Chris Hardy’s unbeaten Wrexham Area League Reserves’ Division leaders are on the charge in the Reserves’ Division Cup on the back of yet another successful weekend.

Ruthin made it eight wins from eight competitive matches this season with a comfortable 4-1 first round triumph at Flint Town United Reserves.

Things were tight at the interval and Ruthin went into the break holding a 2-1 lead.

Tom Jones netted both of the visitors’ first half goals, whule Kieran Thompson responded for Flint.

Ruthin eased further ahead in the second period to complete their latest win, with Jones adding one more to complete his hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Rhys Rowlands.