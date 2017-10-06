Summer-long medal contest ends up in a tie

FOR only the fourth time in its 60-year history at Denbigh Golf Club, there was a tie for the T M Hughes Cup.

This cup, which was first played for in 1957, is a season-long event in which the best six scores out of the eight monthly medals contribute to a final total.

Remarkably, Clwyd Jones and Huw Parry both topped the standings with a score of 411 points.

What made the tie all the more remarkable was that Clwyd, whose handicap has now been reduced to 11, actually won the eighth and last medal of the season.

Meanwhile, the ever consistent Huw finished in third spot and also won the silver section.

The winner of the bronze section was Geraint Williams, a player who has featured regularly in the frame over the past few weeks.

The three previous occasions when there was a tie for the T M Hughes Cup were in 1970, when Eric Birch and Eric Howells were the two players who scored equal points; in 1988, when Ron Griffiths and Stan Roberts shared the trophy; and also in 2014, when Kevin Parry and Adam Houston were the joint winners.

In the Thursday stableford event, it was yet another victory for club champion and multiple trophy winner Arwel Hughes.

His score of 41 points was one clear of five-handicapper Nigel Roxburgh, another regular winner of trophies in 2017.

On this occasion, Nigel had to be satisfied with winning the silver section.

It was definitely a day in which players from the silver section excelled, with the top seven scores in the event being from that category.

The winner of the bronze section was 22-handicapper and Llanrhaeadr resident Gwynn Jones, who scored 34 points.