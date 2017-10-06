Unbeaten record still intact after tough test

AFTER three high-scoring victories to open the campaign, Dinbych were given a reality check by a well-drilled Wrexham.

The visiting side matched the Caeau Les Phillips outfit try-for-try during the day and they gained a losing Division Two (North) bonus point for their efforts.

Dinbych had the larger share of both territory and possession, and they had opportunities to have added to their tally, but they were frustrated by a tight Wrexham defence.

On the other hand, Wrexham took their fewer chances well and they were 12-10 ahead at the interval having outscored the hosts in tries.

Dinbych had the better of the opening exchanges, attacking deep into the Wrexham 22, but they were held out by a stubborn defence.

It was against the run of play when the visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

From a scrum just inside his own half, full back James Price kicked ahead deep into the Dinbych 22 and then regathered the bouncing ball to cross for a try, which he converted himself.

This stung Dinbych into renewed action, sparked by probing runs from outside half Dan O’Sullivan and the hosts levelled things up after a quarter-of-an-hour, when they counter-attacked from halfway.

Full back Gruff Roberts came into the line with a searing outside break to release centre Tom Seddon for a try under the posts, which was duly converted by O’Sullivan.

Both sides then cancelled each other out, before Wrexham went ahead once more on the half-hour mark.

The visitors took play into the corner and from the resulting short-range lineout, they generated a driving maul.

From this, prop James Weston forced his way over for an unconverted try.

Despite Dinbych’s increasingly intense attacking efforts, they were only able to reduce the deficit via a Dan O’Sullivan penalty with the last kick of the first half.

Trailing by two points at the interval, Dinbych went into the lead for the first time just eight minutes into the second half.

Right wing Aidyn Jones went over in the corner for an unconverted try following an attack from a scrum in midfield inside the Wrexham 22.

Dinbych managed to go further ahead 10 minutes later as they put pressure on their opponents at a number of scrums in the corner just short of the line.

After conceding a number of penalties at reset scrums, Wrexham thought they had weathered the storm as they drove the Dinbych scrum back. Fortunately for the home side, number eight Liam Allsup Jones rescued the situation as he recycled possession, from which centre Owain Davies took a crash ball to burst through and score under the posts.

This left an easy conversion for Dan O’Sullivan.

Dinbych continued to threaten through their dangerous backs, but again they failed to breach the solid Wrexham defence.

The visitors then had a sting in their tail as they counter-attacked from near halfway, with right wing Jack Ratcliff finishing the move by going over in the corner and then rounding to touch down under the posts for a converted try.

Unfortunately for Wrexham, with only minutes remaining, Dinbych retained possession to shut out the visitors, who only gathered a losing bonus point to show for their efforts in a highly competitive encounter.

Turning to Division Three (North) action and Dinbych 2nds gained a losing bonus point from their 16-10 loss at Flint.