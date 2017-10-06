United make their point at undefeated hosts

SIX goals, two sendings-off and a share of the spoils.

You can’t class Saturday as a boring one from the perspective of Llandyrnog United!

Although they failed to secure their first Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division One win of the season, Ryan Harden’s side can fell pleased with the point they picked up at unbeaten high-flyers Llanrug.

It was Llanrug who were the happier during the initial stages and they took the lead after just five minutes.

Central defender Liam Robertson found the back of the net with a powerful far post header from Jonathan Sadler’s corner.

However, back came the visiting United and they were back on level terms in the 23rd minute.

Prolific striker Mark Roberts was allowed space to run on to a 50/50 ball with advancing goalkeeper Morgan Jones.

Roberts was first to the ball, but was clipped by the home goalkeeper. The referee at first awarded a free kick on the edge of the box, but following consultation with his assistant, the visitors were awarded a penalty.

Striker Roberts made no mistake with the resulting spot kick to bring his side level.

Things got even better for Llandyrnog when they took the lead in the 31st minute.

On this occasion, midfielder Billy Holmes went through on goal and he

coolly slotted the ball into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

Llandyrnog maintained their lead through until half-time, while Llanrug then upped the tempo following the interval.

They were soon rewarded on 52 minutes as striker Alan Mark Owen cut inside from the right flank and fired a powerful low drive into the net.

The away United responded, though, and they were back in front within four minutes.

Mark Roberts picked the ball up in midfield and drove forward, skipping beyond a couple of tackles, before brilliantly firing home.

Goals just kept coming and Llanrug hauled themselves level once more in the 62nd minute. Alan Mark Owen bagged his 11th goal of the season with a powerful drive into the goal.

The visitors were reduced to nine men in time added on, as full back Shaun Thomson and central defender Les Brophy were giving their marching orders.

The final whistle blew soon after, though, to confirm a very good point for Llandyrnog.