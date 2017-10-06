Who plays who

Shaun Davies

SATURDAY:

Welsh Premier League: Bala Tn v Bangor City

Welsh Cup 1st round: Denbigh Tn v Holyhead Hotspur, Holywell Tn v Corwen, Meliden v Ruthin Tn

WRU Plate 1st round: Bala v Ruthin

WRU Bowl 2nd round: Wrexham v Dinbych

WRU Premiership (West): RGC1404 v Bridgend

Welsh Alliance League Division 1: Llanberis v Llandyrnog Utd, St Asaph City v Pwllheli

Division 2: Cemaes Bay v Llannefydd

Reserves’ Division Challenge Cup 1st round: Llandudno Junction Res v Denbigh Tn Res

Wrexham Area League Premier Division: Llanuwchllyn v Coedpoeth Utd

Division 1: Castell AC v Llangollen Tn

Reserves’ Division: Ruthin Tn Res v Flint Tn Utd Res

Reserves / Colts Division: Ruthin Tn Development v Brymbo Res

Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League Premier Division: Cerrigydrudion v Old Colwyn, Llansannan v Machno Utd, Y Glannau v Abergele

Division 1: Llandudno Amtrs v Henllan, Llandyrnog Utd Res v Rhos Utd, Rhuddlan Tn v St Asaph City Res

Clwyd League (East): Rhosllanerchrugog v Caerwys

North West Hockey League Division 5 (South): Denbigh v Triton 2nds

Division 8 (South West): Warrington 2nds v Denbigh 2nds

North Wales Women’s Hockey League Division 1: Dysynni v Ruthin

Division 3: Bangor City 2nds v Denbigh

SUNDAY:

Welsh Cup 1st round: Airbus Ladies v Denbigh Tn Ladies

North Wales Women’s League: Kinmel Bay v Bala Tn

North Wales Women’s Game On: Llangollen v Shotton Steel

Academy football: Airbus UK Broughton v Bala Tn U-19s, Caernarfon Tn v Bala Tn (U-12s, 14s, 16s)

MONDAY:

Ruthin Country Domino League: Drovers v Red Lion, Fox B v Glanllyn, White Horse v Fox A

shaun.davies@nwn.co.uk

